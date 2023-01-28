Internal strife comes to the fore in Cong

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 27

Differences in Punjab Congress came to the fore on Thursday, when a group of party leaders, along with their supporters, landed in the city to condemn the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for not releasing the former PPCC chief Navjot Singh from the Patiala Central Jail, where he is undergoing one- year imprisonment in a road rage case.

Barring former PCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, former MP Mohinder Kaypee and former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri, Navtej Cheema, Sukhwinder Danny, Sunil Dutti and Rajinder Singh, no other leader was present in the city.

In a veiled reference to the state party leadership, Dullo said, “It was an occasion to show support for Sidhu, who hails from traditional Congress family. Party activists should remove their misgivings as it is the Congress high command that gives leaders party positions and removes them. Now, people get party posts but don’t have experience. They must show patience.”

“There is no infighting in the Congress. It is just ego. The Congress should get rid of leaders connected with the mafia and bring clean people in the front,” he added.

A senior party leader, who did not wish to be quoted, said there was no bar on anyone to go to Patiala, in the event of Sidhu’s release from the jail.

“Sidhu will be released before April. It is to be seen as to how the state party leadership reacts when he is out of jail. Party leaders are hopeful that Sidhu’s entry into Punjab politics on party platform will pose a fresh challenge to the Bhagwant Mann-led state government and the BJP. Party leaders are anxiously waiting his line of action after coming out of the jail. His conduct within the party will also be under watch,” said a senior leader.