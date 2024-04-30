 International drug syndicate busted in Jalandhar, 3 arrested with 48kg heroin : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
International drug syndicate busted in Jalandhar, 3 arrested with 48kg heroin

Rs 21 lakh, three vehicles and cash-counting machine also seized

The contraband, cash and vehicles seized by the Jalandhar police.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

The Commissionerate of Police, Jalandhar, has busted an international drug syndicate, arrested three members and seized 48kg of heroin along with Rs 21 lakh in drug money from them. According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, the seizure is the largest this year.

The accused were identified as Satnam Singh, alias Babbi, from village Dhandiyan in Nawanshahr, residing in Hoshiarpur, along with his daughter Aman Rozi and son-in-law Hardeep Singh, also the accused. The operation also led to the impounding of Toyota Innova, Mahindra XUV, and Hyundai Verna. A cash counting machine is also recovered.

Yadav revealed that the drug syndicate operated across five countries - Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Canada. Investigations suggest that Gujarat’s sea route and Jammu and Kashmir’s land route were exploited to smuggle heroin into India.

The mastermind behind the syndicate, Turkey-based heroin smuggler Navpreet Singh, alias Nav, was previously involved in a 350 kg heroin seizure by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2021. “Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the forward and backward links in this case,” said Yadav.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma said the breakthrough came following a tip-off, leading to a special operation near Y-Point Bhagat Singh Colony Bypass in Jalandhar. “During checking, a Toyota Innova car (PB08-DS-2958) was signalled to stop. The driver Satnam Singh, alias Babbi, attempted to flee the spot but police teams managed to apprehend him and upon search of his vehicle, 8kg heroin concealed in a bag was found”, he added

He further said during questioning, Satnam revealed the involvement of his daughter in financial record-keeping and his son-in-law in heroin distribution across various districts. Subsequent actions led to the arrest of the duo from the Nakodar-Jalandhar road, further recovery of a substantial quantity of 40kg heroin, Rs 21 lakh drug money, two vehicles and one cash counting machine from their possession.

Sharma said Satnam’s prior incarceration in Hoshiarpur jail in 2017 for drug-related offences had further widened his network. He said the investigation continues to uncover the intricate network of the syndicate, and an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

