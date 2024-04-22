Abohar: Irked over neglect, residents plan to boycott LS election

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 21

Even when political activities for the June 1 Lok Sabha election were on a dull note as only AAP had decided to field Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, relatively little-known politician for Abohar area, people affected by neglect in development had started airing their grievances.

On Sunday, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, better known as Jammu Basti that was a part of the Abha Nagari, hung boards to boycott the politicians in protest against the lack of development in their area. At a meeting, they warned that no politician of any party should come to the ward to seek votes and if any unpleasant situation develops in the locality, then the politician concerned will be responsible for the same.

Residents said their street was constructed in the year 2003, since then four governments were formed but the politicians of any party did not take care of it. All gave false assurances during the elections but did not show their faces after the polls, they rued.

They alleged that under the Amrit Yojana, roads in the entire city were renovated or constructed afresh but there was severe discrimination in this locality and not even a single brick was laid in this street. Due to which, the street has become completely dilapidated and during the rainy season it creates inconvenience for people.

