Mohali: ‘ISI spy’ held, leaked info on Army bases, police stations

Mohali, December 15

The Mohali unit of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police has arrested a man who is allegedly an agent of the Pakistan Intelligence agency, ISI. The suspect, 40-year-old Tapinder Singh, at the behest of radical elements outside India, was reportedly providing them with sensitive documents and information about police stations and Army bases across the country.

Currently a resident of Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, Tapinder was produced in a Mohali court on Thursday and was sent to a four-day police remand to ascertain backward and forward linkages.

Threat to national security Information was received on Dec 14, regarding the suspect who is working as a spy for the ISI and providing them sensitive information, thus posing a threat to national security. —Ashwani Kapoor, AIG, SSOC

SSOC AIG Ashwani Kapoor said a team was deployed, to arrest Tapinder and two mobile phones were seized from him.

He has been booked under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Kapoor said the investigation has revealed that the suspect was born and brought up in Chandigarh. The AIG said, “Tapinder has studied from Khalsa College and Panjab University, and initially got in touch with radical elements abroad through Facebook. He was then added to a radical WhatsApp group, thus paving the way for him to join hands with ISI’s agents and has been working with them for more than three years.

“From the mobile phones seized from the suspect, WhatsApp chats with ISI agents, photographs and locations of various police stations, video of a recce of the SSOC building made by him and further sent to Pakistan have been recovered. Tapinder said some of the previously sent sensitive data has been deleted by him.”

