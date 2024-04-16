It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, April 15
While talking to mediapersons in Bathinda today, sitting MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today said, “If I will contest, it will be only from the Bathinda parliamentary constituency. Giving the ticket is the party’s prerogative.”
Addressing a public meeting at Maheshwari Chowk, Harsimrat, said, “If the BJP crosses the 400-mark, then elections will never be held again and there will be dictatorship in the country. If you want to save the nation and Punjab, vote for SAD.”
Attacking the Centre, she said the BJP had tried to take over the media and judiciary during its 10-year tenure.
The BJP implemented three controversial farm laws by using force, claimed Harsimrat, adding that the electorate had to vote to keep the democracy alive.
She said, “When the SAD was in power for 10 years, overall development took place. Bathinda was completely transformed by former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.”
Taking a dig at the leaders who left SAD and joined rival parties, Harsimrat said, “Everyone has become opportunistic. Before casting your vote, consider the development works done by us and our rivals.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar
A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were h...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress