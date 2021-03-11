Jobless instructors protest near minister’s residence in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 22

Members of the unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) 646 Union on Sunday protested near the local residence of Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala. The protesters relented after authorities promised them a meeting on June 1.

“The Punjab Government had given an advertisement for the recruitment of 646 PTIs in 2011. Later the court stayed the recruitment. It was lifted in 2021. But the Punjab Government has not started the process for recruitment. Today we have deferred our protest after getting an assurance of a panel meeting on June 1. We will intensify our agitation if the government fails to recruit us,” said Gurlab Singh, union president.