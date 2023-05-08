Kids must be told about Sikh history: Sandhwan

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

Expressing concern over the removal of historical events, especially those related to religious history from the school curriculum, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan today said the hidden agenda would deprive students from the knowledge of their glorious past.

He was addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Ramgarhia Sabha Mohali, to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, the founder of the Sikh empire and a general of the 18th century, at Ramgarhia Bhawan, Mohali.

The Speaker said keeping children connected with the Sikh history was the need of the hour. If children become good citizens by imbibing history and Gurbani, they would be able to overcome difficulties in their life.

Highlighting the history of ‘Misls’, Sandhwan said the rise of Sikh empire started from Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

Referring to Ramgarhia’s selfless service, the Speaker said after conquering the Red Fort in Delhi, he gave priority to build gurdwaras instead of collecting money for himself.

The Speaker said the valour and heroism of such heroes always inspired all to make selfless sacrifices for the nation. He said warriors like Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia followed Sikh gurus.

Sandhwan also announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh for the gurdwara management.