Kin of sacrilege accused Mohinder Pal Bittu entitled to Rs 20 lakh relief: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Almost three years after the custodial death of Bargari sacrilege accused Mohinder Pal Bittu in Nabha New District Jail, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held his father, widow and sons entitled to a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

Disposing of their petition, Justice Raj Mohan Singh asserted Rs 21,83,581 was assessed as compensation. Since Rs 1 lakh had already been paid as per a policy framed by the state, the amount was liable to be deducted from the computation. “Let the assessed amount of compensation be paid to the petitioners within three months from today, failing which the claimants/petitioners shall be entitled to interest at 6% per annum from the date of expiry of three months till actual realisation of the amount,” the HC said.

