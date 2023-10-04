Kotkapura Firing case: Suspended IGP moves court for pre-arrest bail

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 3

Suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal on Tuesday approached the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Ajay Pal Singh, seeking anticipatory bail in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.

Though Umranangal is already on regular bail in this case since March 2019 but his fresh application for anticipatory bail came after the special investigation team (SIT) presented another supplementary challan on September 15.

The SIT booked cops, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, under Sections 118 and 119 of the IPC.

His counsel Vishavdeep Singh said the addition of a serious offence can be a circumstance where a court can direct that the accused be arrested and committed to custody even though an order of bail was earlier granted in his favour in respect of the offences with which he was charged when his application for bail was considered and a favourable order was passed.

#Faridkot #Kotkapura