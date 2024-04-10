Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Amritsar, April 9
Amritsar’s AAP MLA (North) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh continued to show his dissent with the party ‘politics’.
Today, he ‘reminded’, through his social media page, that on this day three years ago, he had resigned from the IPS service in 2021 to join the party whereas no progress had been made on the issues of 2015 Bargari and Kotkapura incidents and justice has been delayed.
The former IPS officer said that his stand on the issues would remain firm.
Kunwar also attached an old press conference clip conducted by Bhagwant Mann in which he had then assured of taking action in the 2015 sacrilege instances, if AAP was voted to power.
Appreciating Kunwar and his decision for pre-maturely quitting the service during Congress’ tenure, Mann had wondered why no action was being taken up on the report of SIT of which Kunwar was one of the members.
He also posted the reply, posted earlier, on this clipping questioning, “I also believed you and became a victim of politics. Today SIT is yours, today you are Home Minister. SIT is refuting witnesses. Again they are making statements, benefiting the guilty. I am walking in the courts with personal lawyers. I am being deliberately humiliated. The culprits dominated the government system. Punjabis were cheated. But the last decision will be in the court of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. My battle will continue, ready to bear every torture”.
