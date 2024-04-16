 Lok Sabha poll: Congress leader Dalvir Goldy expresses displeasure over denial of party ticket from Sangrur : The Tribune India

Says party had made 'commitment' with him during 2022 Sangrur bypoll that he would be fielded in 2024 Lok Sabha election

Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, April 16

Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy on Tuesday expressed his displeasure over denial of the party ticket from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat for the general elections and urged the party high command not to “betray anyone”.

Goldy said he bows before the Congress' decision of fielding Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the Sangrur seat, but added that the party had made a “commitment” with him during the 2022 Sangrur bypoll that he would be fielded in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Goldy was the ticket aspirant from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. However, the Congress named three-time MLA Khaira from this seat.

Goldy, the former Dhuri MLA, took to Facebook and said it was not the first time that the party ticket was denied to him.

“What disturbed me the most was (that) what is a big and a small leader. Whether a big leader fits the criteria of having money or the one who is loyal,” he asked.

He said that he had sought the party ticket during the 2012 state assembly polls as well but was denied. 

“I want to ask the party high command whether the person whom the ticket was given at that time was part of our party today. But Goldy stands by the party,” he said.

He further said that his wife was preparing to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but she was also denied a ticket by the party.

Goldy asked whether the person whom the ticket was given during the 2019 polls was with the party now. He said that he and his family still stood by the party.

The Congress had fielded Arvind Khanna from Dhuri in 2012 assembly polls and Kewal Singh Dhillon in 2019 Sangrur Lok Sabha polls. Both Khanna and Dhillon are now with the BJP.

Former MLA Goldy asked when he was facing the AAP's Bhagwant Mann from the Dhuri assembly seat in the 2022 assembly polls, whether the need for a big face was needed then to fight the polls or now.

He further referred to the 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll and asked whether the need for a big face was required then or now.

Goldy had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Dhuri and 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

He said the party made a “commitment” with him during the 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll that he would be fielded again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We worked hard day and night. But I was denied the ticket again. I am a faithful worker of the party. But I want to say that when parties take such decisions, one should not be kept in the dark,” Goldy said.

“It is my request to our high command and high command of all parties that go with clarity, do not make fun of anyone and do not betray,” he added.

Goldy said he bows before the Congress' decision and added that he was not going to quit the party. He also asked his supporters to support Khaira in the coming polls.

Meanwhile, Khaira said that he respected Goldy's sentiments and sought his support in the electoral contest.

“Dear Goldy, i respect your sentiments bcoz my whole life has been a struggle. Let me assure you that you're like my son Mehtab i will ensure your well being. Although i never asked for the ticket from Sangrur but since the party has nominated me i will fight this battle with utmost dedication, sincerity and fearlessness for a better Sangrur and better Punjab,” Khaira commented on the Facebook page of Goldy.

“I seek your support in this crucial fight. I will be coming to your home tomorrow 12 noon along with senior party leaders to begin our campaign. Waheguru bless you,” he wrote.

The Sangrur seat is considered as the AAP's citadel. The AAP has fielded Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from this seat, currently represented by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) MP Simranjit Singh Mann.

