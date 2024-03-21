Lok Sabha polls: Punjab CM Mann to announce 2nd list of AAP candidates in 5 days

Chandigarh, March 21
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the remaining five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls would be announced within five days.
The second list of candidates are for Ludhiana, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdasapur and Hoshiarpur.
AAP had earlier announced eight candidates, including Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala in the first list.
Dhaliwal, Bhullar, Khudian and Balbir Singh are first-time MLAs from Ajnala in Amritsar district, Patti in Tarn Taran district, Lambi in Muktsar district and Patiala Rural in Patiala district, respectively.
The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls on its own in Punjab, which sends 13 members to the Lower House of Parliament.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anandpur Sahib #Bhagwant Mann #Ferozepur #Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...