Lok Sabha polls: Punjab CM Mann to announce 2nd list of AAP candidates in 5 days

Chandigarh, March 21

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the remaining five candidates for the Lok Sabha polls would be announced within five days.

The second list of candidates are for Ludhiana, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdasapur and Hoshiarpur.

AAP had earlier announced eight candidates, including Cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala in the first list.

Dhaliwal, Bhullar, Khudian and Balbir Singh are first-time MLAs from Ajnala in Amritsar district, Patti in Tarn Taran district, Lambi in Muktsar district and Patiala Rural in Patiala district, respectively.

The AAP, which is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, is contesting the parliamentary polls on its own in Punjab, which sends 13 members to the Lower House of Parliament.

