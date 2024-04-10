Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Ludhiana, April 9
The Aam Aadmi Party leader Parminder Singh Sandhu of Ludhiana, who was a complainant in fake LLB degree scam, has now been made accused in the case. He was nominated in an old case of cheating and forgery registered at police division 5 in November 2022. Case was registered after advocate David Gill of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar had filed a petition in a court and ‘exposed’ the accused.
Notably in this already registered FIR, one advocate Deepak Prajapati was then booked by the police on the charges of running a racket of providing forged and fictitious licence to practice law. Then, a case was registered on the complaint of Parminder Singh, now accused in the same case. Advocate David Gill said that Parminder had allegedly got fake certificate made of Xll standard. On these basis, he availed fake LLB degree, Gill alleged.
