Main accused in Ferozepur sacrilege case arrested

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 6

The police today arrested Jarnail Singh, who was involved in lynching the sacrilege accused Bakshish Singh on Saturday.

Earlier, the police had registered a cross-FIR against Jarnail along with a few others on the statement of Lakhwinder Singh, the father of the deceased. As per information, Jarnail was reportedly leading the angry mob which thrashed Bakshish after he had torn off pages of Guru Granth Sahib in Gurdwara at Bandala village in this district. Sources said Jarnail had earlier been booked in an NDPS case in 2019 at Arifke.

Lakhwinder had claimed that his son Bakshish was mentally disturbed and had been undergoing treatment since the time he was in the school. The family had demanded action against the accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #Sacrilege