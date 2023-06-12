Man succumbs to injuries

Abohar, June 11
A 44-year-old man, Anand Singhal of Anand Nagari, who was injured critically on Saturday when a vehicle collided with a Punjab Roadways bus outside a gurdwara near the new grain market, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Sunday. A post-mortem report has been sent to the city police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’
Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...
14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman
Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding
Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab
Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive |...