Mann meets Kejri’s family

New Delhi, March 22

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday reached the residence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

This came after a day when the Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged excise policy case in a late night development.

After meeting the family of Kejriwal, Mann said the current situation had been on for many years under which the agencies were being used as a tool. “Where they don’t have their government, they are harassing through the Governor. The CM of Kerala went to Jantar Mantar (against the same), the CM of Tamil Nadu is fed up with his Governor. Mamata didi is being harassed and Hemant Soren has been arrested,” he said.

