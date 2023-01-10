Mansa jail Deputy Superintendent, wife arrested for duping youths

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

The Ludhiana police have arrested the Deputy Superintendent of Mansa jail and his wife for allegedly duping youngsters on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Jail Department.

The accused have been identified as Narpinder Singh and his wife Deep Kiran of Sector 39, Jamalpur, Ludhiana.

The police said Kiran used to impersonate as a judge to cheat gullible persons.

Officials claimed to have seized three police uniforms (two without nameplates and one with a nameplate of Sherya Kapur), two forged joining letters, 10 police recruitment forms and Rs 1 lakh cash from Kiran’s car when she was arrested by the Crime Branch 2, Ludhiana, and Moti Nagar SHO.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the four complainants alleged that they were duped by the accused. He said Kiran, who used to impersonate as a judge, had taken around Rs 20 lakh from the complainants. Sidhu said during inquiry, Kiran told the police that her husband was also involved in the scam.

Police Commissioner said Kiran married Narpinder around 18 months ago and they also seized a mangalsutra and a gold ring from them.

Responding to a query that from where the uniforms were arranged by the accused, Sidhu said it was a part of investigation. A case has been registered against the accused. The police have also booked two more persons.

#Mansa