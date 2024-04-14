Martyrs’ families offer prayers at Jallianwala Bagh

Amritsar, April 13
Jallianwala Bagh Freedom Fighters Foundation comprising families of martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, today held prayers and paid tributes to mark the 105th anniversary of the tragic event that changed the trajectory of India’s freedom struggle.
The kin of the martyrs, on the occasion, also raised some demands regarding honouring martyrs. They demanded that the living kin of martyrs must be honoured with a Tamra Patra, a certificate, and given facilities fo freedom fighter .
Sunil Kapoor, chairperson, Jallianwala Bagh Freedom Fighters Foundation, said these demands had been put forth several times to elected representatives, but till date no attention had been given. “Every year, we mark the anniversary of the tragic and most significant event in our country’s history, but the governments try to delay or overlook what we have been demanding,” he said.
