Maximise tax collection, urges commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

Zonal Commissioner Vikrant Verma today held a review meeting with the property tax wing of the municipal corporation. The department has recovered over Rs 43 crores in this financial year so far.

He asked the officials to ensure maximum recovery under the one-time settlement scheme, which will end on March 31.

