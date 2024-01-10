Medical colleges violating norms to be fined Rs 1 crore

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 9

To put an end to backdoor entries to MBBS course in private colleges, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday introduced a penalty of Rs 1 crore per student on the colleges, which have made admission to the MBBS course at their own level.

NMC imposes penalty per student Any medical institution making admission in contravention of the regulations will be liable to Rs 1 crore fine or fee for the entire course duration, whichever is higher, per seat for the first time

For the second time, Rs 2 crore or double the amount of fee for the entire course duration whichever is higher per seat

For any subsequent non-compliance, the institution will be barred from giving admissions to any student from next academic year

In a public notice issued by the NMC on Tuesday, it has been revealed that 1,04,891 students have been admitted to the MBBS courses for the academic year 2023-24 and some of them have been admitted by private colleges at their own level.

The admissions will be cancelled once the NMC completes the verification of the admission process, adopted by the colleges, said Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), NMC.

Any medical institution making admissions in contravention of these regulations will be liable to Rs 1 crore fine or fee for the entire course duration, whichever is higher, per seat for the first time and for the second time, Rs 2 crore or double the amount of fees for the entire course duration whichever is higher per seat, and for any subsequent non-compliance or continued contravention, the institution will be barred from granting admissions to any student from the next academic year, said the Director, UGMEB.

The student admitted in contravention of this mandate will be discharged from the college and double the number of seats will be reduced for one or more years.

