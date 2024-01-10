Medical colleges violating norms to be fined Rs 1 crore

Faridkot, January 9
To put an end to backdoor entries to MBBS course in private colleges, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday introduced a penalty of Rs 1 crore per student on the colleges, which have made admission to the MBBS course at their own level.
NMC imposes penalty per student
- Any medical institution making admission in contravention of the regulations will be liable to Rs 1 crore fine or fee for the entire course duration, whichever is higher, per seat for the first time
- For the second time, Rs 2 crore or double the amount of fee for the entire course duration whichever is higher per seat
- For any subsequent non-compliance, the institution will be barred from giving admissions to any student from next academic year
In a public notice issued by the NMC on Tuesday, it has been revealed that 1,04,891 students have been admitted to the MBBS courses for the academic year 2023-24 and some of them have been admitted by private colleges at their own level.
The admissions will be cancelled once the NMC completes the verification of the admission process, adopted by the colleges, said Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), NMC.
Any medical institution making admissions in contravention of these regulations will be liable to Rs 1 crore fine or fee for the entire course duration, whichever is higher, per seat for the first time and for the second time, Rs 2 crore or double the amount of fees for the entire course duration whichever is higher per seat, and for any subsequent non-compliance or continued contravention, the institution will be barred from granting admissions to any student from the next academic year, said the Director, UGMEB.
The student admitted in contravention of this mandate will be discharged from the college and double the number of seats will be reduced for one or more years.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study