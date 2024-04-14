Mild showers bring respite from heat

Amritsar, April 13
Moderate showers in the district on Saturday cheered residents as it brought a substantial drop in the temperature. In comparison to the previous days, the day remained cooler here today thus bringing a much needed respite from increasing heat for residents.
Many parts of the district witnessed rain from 2 pm to 3 pm. The wheat crop is almost ready for harvesting. Farmers and agricultural experts said mild showers do not pose any threat to the crop.
After rain, the weather remained cloudy. Crowds swelled in markets. Residents said the rising temperature had forced them to switch on their air conditioners too early. They said hopefully the weather would remain pleasant for the next few days.
Jagjit Singh, a farmer, said, “Heavy rain and fast winds can damage wheat crop, but today’s showers have been moderate and as such there is no cause for concern.” He said the harvesting of wheat crop would start in the next two to three days. If it rained moderately, farmers would not face any trouble, he said.
