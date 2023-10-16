 Punjab: Millers’ strike chokes mandis with paddy : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab: Millers’ strike chokes mandis with paddy

Punjab: Millers’ strike chokes mandis with paddy

Over 65% of crop procured but not lifted

Punjab: Millers’ strike chokes mandis with paddy

The auction platform of the Rajpura grain market choked with paddy bags. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 15

The ongoing strike by rice millers in many parts of Punjab is impacting the paddy procurement operations with mandis being choked with grains as their lifting has come to a near halt. Over 65 per cent of the paddy purchased so far has not been lifted from mandis.

As of today, 14.88 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy is lying in the mandis with the rice shelling units refusing to let the government stock the newly purchased paddy on their premises.

Paddy procured is cleaned, stored in bags and then lifted from mandis and sent to the rice shelling units. It is only after its shelling that the rice is delivered to government agencies.

The rice millers in the state have been on strike for the past three days over the rejection of the fortified rice kernel (FRK) blended rice by the Government of India. The millers claim they have no role in the quality of FRK that they get to blend (1kg FRK in 99kg of custom milled rice) as the FRK is purchased from GoI-notified manufacturers. “But heavy fines are being imposed on us for the poor quality of FRK manufactured by someone else. We only blended what we got,” Bharat Bhushan Binta, president of the Punjab Rice Industries Association.

According to the data available from the Punjab Mandi Board, 23.69 LMT of paddy has arrived in the mandis till today. Of it, 22.71 LMT has been purchased. But only 7.83 LMT of paddy has been lifted, which is just 34.47 per cent of the total purchased stock.

Ravinder Singh Cheema, president of the Arhtiya Association of Punjab, said he had received reports from 60 of the biggest mandis, including Khanna, Rajpura, Banur, Patiala, Sirhind, Kharar, Kotkapura, Mandi Ahmedgarh, getting choked as arrivals are in full swing and lifting was not taking place.

In Rajpura, commission agent Mahinder Krishan Chand Arora, said there was not a yard of vacant space in the mandi. About 18 lakh bags of the total 22 lakh bags of paddy purchased in the mandi had not been lifted, he said.

Tarsem Saini, president of the Punjab Rice Millers Association, said they had had meetings with the state government on the issue of their harassment over the FRK-blended rice being rejected by the FCI. “Though they have assured of taking up the matter with the Centre, we will continue with our strike till our demand of accepting our previous years’ FRK-blended rice is accepted and no miller is unjustly punished,” he said.

Why the protest

Rice millers are protesting the rejection of their FRK-blended custom-milled rice sent to the FCI. The stock has been rejected on the pretext that its nutritional value is below specifications. Millers say that the fault lies with FRK manufacturers, but they are being punished for it

State may raise issue with Centre

Official sources in the Department of Food and Supplies said the state government might take up the issue with the Centre. The state government also wanted the Union Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Ministry to resolve the issues of commission agents and mandi labourers who, too, have been protesting during the ongoing procurement season. Secretary, Food and Supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, could not be contacted for comment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

'Hurting' and 'scarring': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam-led Pakistan after loss to India

2
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

3
India

Former chief election commissioner Manohar Singh Gill dies after brief illness

4
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel prepares ground assault on Gaza Strip as thousands of Palestinians flee

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says opposition leaders running away from November 1 debate

6
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma trying to hide baby bump in this video with Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan at World Cup?

7
Diaspora

2 Israeli women security officers of Indian origin killed in Hamas attack: Official sources

8
Delhi

3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi

9
World Cup 2023 world cup 2023

Afghanistan down defending champions England in major World Cup upset

10
World

Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings

Don't Miss

View All
Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Top News

Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final

It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Punjab Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide, military honours not extended to his funeral as per rules: Army

Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US

Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...

Muslim boy stabbed multiple times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...

Radiation scanner for Attari, seven other ICPs

Radiation scanner for Attari, seven other integrated check posts


Cities

View All

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Rain flattens paddy crop, hampers harvesting in district

Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Open House As city’s air quality dips, shouldn’t govt check vehicular pollution, air quality monitors?

Taxi stand operators owe civic body ~5.44 crore

Taxi stand operators owe civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Edu Ministry revives 500 ‘lapsed’ teaching posts

Expect rain in city for two days

Open house: What factors should the UT Administration consider while reviewing electric vehicle policy?

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra unveils entrepreneur’s bust in Dera Bassi

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

Man gets 7-yr RI for sexually assaulting minor

Delhi PWD to redesign drainage system on Rohtak road

Earthquake rocks Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Army Vice-Chief joins marathon

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

Three held with 25-gm heroin, 15 liquor bottles

3 months on, houses in Jalandhar's Lohian village still submerged

Deluge aftermath: Helplessness surrounds debt-ridden farmers in Jalandhar's Lohian

Drug smuggler held after Jalandhar encounter

Nakodar: Cop, kin booked for cheating, criminal conspiracy

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply bane of Nim Wala Chowk residents

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Experts also endorse NGT panel ‘clean chit’ to polluting industries

Cops carry out surprise checking at Ludhiana rly station

Travel agent booked for Rs 5.48 L fraud

SCD College 1st in bhangra competition

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple

MLA inaugurates multi-storey parking at Kali Devi temple