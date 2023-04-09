Minister seeks CII experts’ opinion on vocational courses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

In order to bridge the gap between skilled manpower and industry requirements in the state, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora interacted with representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other industrial associations at the PEDA Complex here.

Addressing key players of the industry, Arora said the main objective of the interaction was to know about the job requirements and other issues so that skilled manpower could be developed for the industry. Seeking suggestions from industrialists , the minister said their suggestions would help the department start courses according to the industry demands.