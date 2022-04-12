Miscreants rob Ludhiana family of car, ornaments; throw out man, daughter-in-law one by one

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 12

Six robbers kidnapped a woman and her father-in-law from outside a restaurant in Upkar Nagar on Tuesday night and made off with their car and gold ornaments after throwing them out one by one.

Police are looking into the CCTV footage of the incident to nab the accused.

The car was found abandoned in a plot at Ramgarh village and was recovered by the police on Tuesday afternoon.

Nirdosh (63), a broom factory owner-cum-real estate agent said the incident occurred at around 12.50 am on Tuesday outside Silver Spoon restaurant.

The family had gone to attend the marriage function of a relative.

"I along with my son Sunny and daughter-in-law Deepa was about to leave the venue when six robbers armed with sharp-edged weapons cornered us. Five of them attacked my son, who was standing on the road, with sharp-edged weapons and the sixth one forced is entry into the car. He drove along with me and my daughter-in-law. Barely a km away, he threw me out of the car and another kidnapper entered the car. The two drove off taking Deepa along," Nirdosh said.

The four other accused followed the car on three motorcycles.

After beating up the woman and looting her gold ornaments, they dropped her near Jagraon bridge.

For around two hours, they kept on driving in the city.

Nirdosh said robbers also beat him up in the car. They had no enmity with anyone and robbers seemed to have targeted them randomly, he added.

Deepa said, “The accused covered my eyes and took off all my gold ornaments, including four rings, a gold chain and a pair of earrings. They also thrashed me inside the car. After around two hours, they dropped me near Mata Rani Chowk and fled in the car. I then took phone from some stranger and called up my husband.”

After the incident ACP Harish Behl assured the family that six accused would be nabbed soon. "We have CCTV footage of the robbers. Our team is working to nab them. A case is registered," added the ACP.