MLA Sandeep Jakhar inspects canal work

Abohar: MLA Sandeep Jakhar inspected the construction work of Ramsara Minor (sub-canal) along with villagers and officers. Reconstruction work worth Rs 4 crore was done on the canal last year and the rest of the work is going on now. OC

Campaign deadline extended

Amritsar: The SGPC has extended the date of its movement for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) for another one month. Otherwise, Tuesday was the last day to culminate the signature campaign. Confirming this, the SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the decision to extend the date was taken by the Dharam Parchar Committee. TNS

Trade union leader dies

Chandigarh: Trade union leader Tarlochan Singh Rana passed away at 91 in SAS Nagar on Tuesday. His body will be donated to the PGI, for medical research on Wednesday. Rana was among the founders of teachers' movement in the state as well as was instrumental in establishing Punjab Subordinate Services Federation. TNS

15-year-old girl kidnapped

Moga: A 15-year old girl was allegedly kidnapped outside her residence at Bhinder Kalan village of Moga district, the police said on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was kidnapped by Navjot Singh, son of Balkar Singh, a resident of nearby Maujgarh village. The police have registered a criminal case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC. TNS

Officer on Central deputation

Chandigarh: Rajat Agarwal, a 2003-batch IAS officer, will proceed on the Central deputation after he was appointed as Executive Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation in the Ministry of Commerce. He is holding the charge of Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance Department, in the state government.

