Month after she accused him of assault, Punjab AAP MLA’s wife booked on his complaint

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 10

A month after Gurpreet Kaur accused her husband and AAP’s Sanaur MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra of assaulting her and threatening to kill her, the police have registered a case against Kaur at Jhulkan police station in this district.

According to the FIR, Pathanmajra accused her of making an objectionable video viral and pressing him to indulge in corruption.

Last month, Kaur in a complaint lodged at Zirakpur police station had accused him of assault.