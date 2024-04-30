Moving car goes up in flames

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 29

A moving car was reduced to ashes as it caught fire early this morning in Chak Meharajka village on the Sadhuwali bypass near the interstate border in Sriganganagar today.

Fire Department personnel from Sriganganagar reached the spot and doused the fire. However, till then the car was burnt to ashes. At 5:45 am, the Fire Department received information about a car on fire outside Chak Meharajka. When the fire brigade reached the spot, the car was burning. Firefighters brought the fire under control within a short time.

Two passengers had a narrow escape as they jumped out of the car in the nick of time.

