Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

Muktsar, April 13
AAP MLA from Muktsar Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and his security personnel nabbed a snatcher from Kotkapura road on the outskirts of Muktsar town on Friday night.
The MLA was returning from a wedding function when he saw three miscreants snatching something from a man.
MLA Kaka Brar said, “I immediately stopped my vehicle to catch the snatchers. My security personnel too alighted from their vehicle. On seeing us, the snatchers tried to run away after leaving their motorcycle behind. They were carrying sharp edged weapon.
Two of them managed to flee, but one was nabbed by us and handed over to the police. I have appealed to the police to nab the remaining two snatchers as well.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 key Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspects brought to Bengaluru on transit remand
The accused will be produced before the National Investigati...
US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’
As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...
Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
Thotakura was selected as one of the six crew members for th...
Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court
According to CBI, Kavitha had told Reddy that in case he doe...