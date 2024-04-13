Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 13

AAP MLA from Muktsar Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and his security personnel nabbed a snatcher from Kotkapura road on the outskirts of Muktsar town on Friday night.

The MLA was returning from a wedding function when he saw three miscreants snatching something from a man.

MLA Kaka Brar said, “I immediately stopped my vehicle to catch the snatchers. My security personnel too alighted from their vehicle. On seeing us, the snatchers tried to run away after leaving their motorcycle behind. They were carrying sharp edged weapon.

Two of them managed to flee, but one was nabbed by us and handed over to the police. I have appealed to the police to nab the remaining two snatchers as well.”

