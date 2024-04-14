Muktsar MLA, security men nab robber

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 13

AAP MLA from Muktsar, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, and his security personnel last night nabbed a robber from Kotkapura road.

The MLA was returning from a wedding function when he saw three armed robbers trying to rob a man.

Kaka Brar said, “I immediately stopped my vehicle to catch the snatchers. My security personnel too alighted from their vehicle. They were carrying sharp weapon. Two of them managed to flee, but one was nabbed by us and handed over to the police.”

