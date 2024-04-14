Municipal Corporation holds sanitation drive on Batala Road

Amritsar, April 13
A sanitation drive was launched on the Batala road by various departments of the municipal corporation today. A number of public complaints were addressed during the drive. Officials and employees of the civil, operation and maintenance, sanitation, streetlight and horticulture wings participated in the drive.
Under the “Mera Shehar Mera Maan” campaign, MC employees initiated cleanliness drive from the Batala road heading from the Government Dental College to Celebration Mall. The drive ended at the bypass chowk on the Verka-Vallah road.
Garbage, construction and debris were removed on both sides of Batala Road with the help of ditch machines, trucks and tractor-trailers. Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar said the drive would continue in the coming days.
