Nabard sanctions Rs 222 crore for school infra in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Nabard has sanctioned Rs 221.99 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 2,328 additional classrooms, 762 labs and 648 playgrounds in rural schools in all 23 districts of Punjab.

In addition, 404 integrated science labs, 62 physics labs, 44 chemistry labs, 54 biology labs, 103 computer labs and 55 National Skills Qualification Framework labs have also been sanctioned.

These projects will benefit a total of 3.80 lakh students in more than 3,500 villages. Presently, there are 632 projects involving the RIDF assistance of Rs 686 crore under varous stages of implementation by the Department of School Education, Punjab.