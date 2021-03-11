No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Late-night order after Bagga seeks stay on arrest warrant by Mohali court

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (R) and his father at their New Delhi residence on Saturday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 7

In a reprieve for Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court late Saturday night directed that no coercive step be initiated against him after he sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court earlier in the day.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga at his residence after being produced before a metropolitan magistrate in New Delhi. PTI

Delhi cops to provide security to BJP leader

With BJP leader Tajinder Bagga expressing fear over his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said they would make necessary security arrangements for him. “Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety. We will make necessary arrangements,” an official said.

Preserve footage of CCTVs: punjab in HC

Amidst claims and counterclaims on informing the Delhi Police about Bagga’s arrest, the State of Punjab on Saturday moved the Punjab and Haryana HC seeking the preservation of CCTV footage of the police stations in Delhi and in Kurukshetra district.

Taking up the matter during a special hearing just before midnight, Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear that the order would remain in operation at least till May 10 — the date fixed by the HC for hearing Bagga’s petition for quashing the FIR against him.

In his application filed through counsel Gautam Dutt and Anil Mehta late Saturday evening, Bagga sought a stay on the arrest warrant on 12 counts. He submitted that the registration of the FIR was to wreak vengeance through politically motivated criminal investigation by using the state machinery for political gain.

Contending that the only allegation against him was that he had made a statement during political debates on the electronic media (April 30), he said a perusal of the FIR would reveal that no case had been made out in “respect of the Sections invoked in the FIR”.

“The alleged incident/statement took place in Delhi. But the complainant, in utter disregard of the principles of law, got the FIR registered in Mohali where the Aam Aadmi Party, to which the complainant belongs, just came to power,” Bagga’s plea read.

Senior counsel RS Rai argued on Bagga’s behalf that he was wrongly implicated in the FIR at the instance of AAP members to settle a score. No recovery was to be effected from the petitioner and his custodial interrogation was not required.

The warrant against Bagga was issued on the basis of an application moved by the Punjab Police’s local cyber cell for alleged provocative statements and criminal intimidation. Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh, in an order to the Mohali police, said, “Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga stands charged with an offence punishable under Section 153-A, 505, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC, you are hereby directed to arrest and produce him before me.” The next date of hearing on the matter is May 23. Mohali DSP Sukhraj Singh said the arrest warrant was issued after the police presented before the court all facts regarding yesterday’s incidents in Delhi. The Punjab Police contended that despite being served five notices, the BJP leader had failed to join investigation.

After arresting the BJP leader from Delhi, the Punjab Police’s convoy was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra following an “alert” issued by their Delhi counterparts that they were “not informed about the arrest”. Bagga was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police as his father too had lodged an FIR alleging that his son was “abducted”.

Bagga has been quite vocal in his criticism against Arvind Kejriwal. He was booked for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a Mohali AAP leader, Sunny Ahluwalia.

The controversy relates to a statement Kejriwal made in the Delhi Assembly on making Bollywood film “Kashmir Files” tax-free. The CM had suggested that instead of demanding that “Kashmir Files” be made tax-free, the BJP leaders should ask the filmmakers to upload it on YouTube for all to watch free of cost. On March 30, Bagga allegedly was part of a BJYM protest and “vandalism” outside the Delhi CM’s residence.

The Delhi Police said Bagga’s medical examination had revealed injury marks on his body. He returned home in the wee hours of Saturday after being produced before a Dwarka court magistrate.

The National Commission for Minorities, meanwhile, has sought a report from the Punjab Government over Pritpal Singh’s allegations that the state police didn’t let his son tie his turban when he was arrested. The commission has sought the report in seven days.

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm 'Asani'

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man's death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga's 'turbanless' arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar's birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA