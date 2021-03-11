No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 7

In a reprieve for Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court late Saturday night directed that no coercive step be initiated against him after he sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court earlier in the day.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga at his residence after being produced before a metropolitan magistrate in New Delhi. PTI

Delhi cops to provide security to BJP leader With BJP leader Tajinder Bagga expressing fear over his safety, the Delhi Police on Saturday said they would make necessary security arrangements for him. “Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety. We will make necessary arrangements,” an official said. Preserve footage of CCTVs: punjab in HC Amidst claims and counterclaims on informing the Delhi Police about Bagga’s arrest, the State of Punjab on Saturday moved the Punjab and Haryana HC seeking the preservation of CCTV footage of the police stations in Delhi and in Kurukshetra district.

Taking up the matter during a special hearing just before midnight, Justice Anoop Chitkara made it clear that the order would remain in operation at least till May 10 — the date fixed by the HC for hearing Bagga’s petition for quashing the FIR against him.

In his application filed through counsel Gautam Dutt and Anil Mehta late Saturday evening, Bagga sought a stay on the arrest warrant on 12 counts. He submitted that the registration of the FIR was to wreak vengeance through politically motivated criminal investigation by using the state machinery for political gain.

Contending that the only allegation against him was that he had made a statement during political debates on the electronic media (April 30), he said a perusal of the FIR would reveal that no case had been made out in “respect of the Sections invoked in the FIR”.

“The alleged incident/statement took place in Delhi. But the complainant, in utter disregard of the principles of law, got the FIR registered in Mohali where the Aam Aadmi Party, to which the complainant belongs, just came to power,” Bagga’s plea read.

Senior counsel RS Rai argued on Bagga’s behalf that he was wrongly implicated in the FIR at the instance of AAP members to settle a score. No recovery was to be effected from the petitioner and his custodial interrogation was not required.

The warrant against Bagga was issued on the basis of an application moved by the Punjab Police’s local cyber cell for alleged provocative statements and criminal intimidation. Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh, in an order to the Mohali police, said, “Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga stands charged with an offence punishable under Section 153-A, 505, 505 (2) and 506 of the IPC, you are hereby directed to arrest and produce him before me.” The next date of hearing on the matter is May 23. Mohali DSP Sukhraj Singh said the arrest warrant was issued after the police presented before the court all facts regarding yesterday’s incidents in Delhi. The Punjab Police contended that despite being served five notices, the BJP leader had failed to join investigation.

After arresting the BJP leader from Delhi, the Punjab Police’s convoy was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra following an “alert” issued by their Delhi counterparts that they were “not informed about the arrest”. Bagga was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police as his father too had lodged an FIR alleging that his son was “abducted”.

Bagga has been quite vocal in his criticism against Arvind Kejriwal. He was booked for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation on the complaint of a Mohali AAP leader, Sunny Ahluwalia.

The controversy relates to a statement Kejriwal made in the Delhi Assembly on making Bollywood film “Kashmir Files” tax-free. The CM had suggested that instead of demanding that “Kashmir Files” be made tax-free, the BJP leaders should ask the filmmakers to upload it on YouTube for all to watch free of cost. On March 30, Bagga allegedly was part of a BJYM protest and “vandalism” outside the Delhi CM’s residence.

The Delhi Police said Bagga’s medical examination had revealed injury marks on his body. He returned home in the wee hours of Saturday after being produced before a Dwarka court magistrate.

The National Commission for Minorities, meanwhile, has sought a report from the Punjab Government over Pritpal Singh’s allegations that the state police didn’t let his son tie his turban when he was arrested. The commission has sought the report in seven days.