No common symbol for candidates: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha

Chandigarh: A day after claiming allocation of 'cot' as a common symbol for candidates, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha on Saturday took a U-turn and said no common symbol had been allocated to their candidates. Chief spokesperson Manjit Singh said there was a confusion among voters about the SSM symbol. “It is clarified at the time of filing of nominations, SSM candidates submitted papers as Independent candidates. So there is no single election symbol.” He said many of them got ‘cot’, while others got 'pot' as symbols. The SSM had demanded 'tractor' as a common symbol. TNS
AAP nominee’s kin trashes graft charge
Moga: AAP candidate Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora's husband Dr Rakesh Arora has termed the allegations of corruption levelled by former AAP leader Ashu Banger as 'false and baseless'. Banger, Congress candidate from Ferozepur Rural, had accused former AAP leader Navdeep Singh Sangha and Dr Arora of demanding money for a ticket. Dr Arora and Sangha denied the allegations saying the tape released by Banger was "fabricated". Sangha, who was also denied ticket by the AAP, is contesting as an SSM candidate from Moga. TNS
LEADERspeak
No AAP wave, it’s just a hype
Last time, too, the surveys gave AAP 100 seats, but they ended up winning
just 20. Out of those too many MLAs deserted them. It is just a hype... people will bring back Congress with full majority. — OP Soni, Deputy CM
