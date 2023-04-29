No possibility of SAD-BJP reunion, says Hardeep Puri

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 28

Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said he did not see any possibility of the BJP having an alliance again with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP office here, Puri said: “I was against the gathbandhan (SAD-BJP alliance) in the past as well. Today, too, I will say the alliance isn’t good for us.”

Was counterproductive After our experience of the alliance, I don’t think it can be reconsidered. The alliance kept us behind. Their (SAD) stance was counterproductive for us. Hardeep Puri, Union Minister

In hindsight, he said, given the experience of the BJP as a junior partner of the Akalis, the alliance would not suit the saffron party’s expansionist vision for the country.

“As a political party, the BJP is expanding. In the 2024 elections, our figure will go beyond 300. After our experience of the alliance, I don’t think it can be reconsidered. The alliance kept us behind. Their (SAD) stance was counterproductive for us. That’s why I think an alliance with them again is not possible.”

“In the elections last year, the voter anger was against the Akalis and the Congress. Since we had an alliance with SAD (which came apart in September 2020), the anger was directed at us too,” he added.

Puri’s statements come amid speculations that the Akali and BJP could be headed for a patch-up, especially after the PM arrived in Chandigarh to pay tribute to former CM Parkash Singh Badal. Attacking both SAD and AAP on farm laws, Puri said: “Everyone praised the farm laws when they were passed. Some people who were then part of our alliance had also praised the farm laws. Arvind Kejriwal’s government was the first UT of the country to implement the farm laws, but later AAP changed its stance.”

Attacking the AAP government ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll, the Union Minister said: “In the past 13 months, people have understood the difference between what the ruling party in Punjab says and does. There is much difference between the two.”

The Akali-BJP combine fell through in September 2020 after the Akali Dal decided to pull out of the BJP-led NDA over the farm Bills.