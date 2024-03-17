Officials told to enforce election code

Tarn Taran, March 16
Sandeep Kumar, District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, after the announcement of the schedule for Lok Sabha election by the Chief Election Commission, has instructed all officials concerned to ensure the implementation of the election code of conduct in Khadoor Sahib constituency.
The DEO said in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, there are more than 16.51 lakh electoral voters who are to franchise their vote on June 1 and the counting is to be conducted on June 4. The DEO added that with the announcement of the schedule, the election code of conduct has been implemented with immediate effect. The DEO instructed officials concerned to remove the hoardings, banners, etc, of political parties from public places.
