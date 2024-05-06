Once abuzz with political activities, these houses wear deserted look

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 5

Once a hub for all kinds of political activities during the election season, the residences of various politicians like Modi Mill, Mamdot House, Saiyanwala House, Babbal Farm, which used to be rendezvous for ‘netas’ of all genres now wear deserted look. Modi Mills was the residence of former minister and five-time MLA from Ferozepur Pandit Balmukand Sharma who remained the senior most Congress leader in the district for over five decades. However, after his demise, this house seldom sees any visitors. Earlier, ahead of every polling season, this place used to be abuzz with party workers and red beacon vehicles. Sharma is survived by five sons. However, none of them is active in politics.

Likewise, the historic Mamdot House, was another place which used to be constantly bustling with visitors during the polls. This house was earlier occupied by former BJP leader Girdhara Singh who had won three Assembly polls (1967, 1977, 1997) from Ferozepur, but now his son Sukhpal Singh Nannu stays here who had won this seat twice (2002 and 2007). Girdhara Singh was close aide of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was respected by many. Nannu is still active in politics, however, due to certain health issues and differences with certain BJP leadership, he is not much active these days.

Saiyanwala House was the residence of Mohinder Singh Saiyanwala, who was SAD MP from Ferozepur and also remained a minister. Later, his son Ratinder Singh Saiyanwala and grandson Asispreet also remained active in politics. However, this house does not witness any political activity these days. Babbal Farms in Ratta Khera village was another evening rendezvous for political leaders. However, after the demise of Ravinder Singh Sandhu Babbal who twice remained MLA from Ferozepur, this farm wears a desolate look now.

