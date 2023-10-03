Order probe into mining case: Partap Singh Bajwa to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has asked Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to order an independent inquiry in the Tarn Taran illegal mining case, in which brother-in-law of AAP’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura had been arrested.

Following the arrest, SSP, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan was transferred.

Raking up the issue, Bajwa in a letter to the Governor said, "On September 1, 2022, a Congress delegation had met you regarding rampant illegal mining, a concern you witnessed during your visit to the border districts on September 12, 2022. I requested your intervention, echoing concerns raised by the BSF authorities about uncontrolled illegal mining posing a security threat to our nation. The gravity of the situation was further emphasised by the Punjab and Haryana High Court's observations in an ongoing illegal mining case in Ropar district."

