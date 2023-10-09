 Over 20,000 smugglers nabbed in 15 months during anti-drug crusade: Punjab Police : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Over 20,000 smugglers nabbed in 15 months during anti-drug crusade: Punjab Police

Over 20,000 smugglers nabbed in 15 months during anti-drug crusade: Punjab Police

More than 1,600 kilograms of heroin was seized during the operation

Over 20,000 smugglers nabbed in 15 months during anti-drug crusade: Punjab Police

Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, October 9

Over 20,000 drug smugglers were arrested in the past 15 months during an anti-drug drive in Punjab, officials said on Monday.

Among the recoveries made from the peddlers, more than 1,600 kilograms of heroin was seized during the operation, a senior police officer said.

Inspector General of Police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the state police's drive against drug menace has completed 15 months, during which 20,979 drug smugglers were arrested and 15,434 first information reports (FIRs) were registered since July 5 last year.

The police recovered 1,510.55 kilograms of heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in areas with high drug menace, Gill said.

Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was seized by teams of Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 1,658.05 kg in just 15 months, he added.

The IGP said apart from heroin, the police also recovered 924.29 kg opium, 986 kg ganja, 470.91 quintals of poppy husk, and 92.03 lakhs tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

The police also recovered Rs 15.81 crore of cash from drug smugglers in the last 15 months, said the IGP.

Under this operation, police also forfeited properties of 111 smugglers worth Rs 88.3 crores in 15 months. The maximum amount was forfeited from Jalandhar (Rural) district with seized properties worth Rs 40.3 crore, followed by Tarn Taran district where properties worth Rs 12.06 crore were taken into police possession.

According to the IGP, besides action against drugs, the police busted 31 terror modules with the arrest of 197 terrorists or radicals since the AAP government came to power.

They recovered 32 rifles, 222 revolvers, pistols, nine tiffin improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 10.86 kg RDX and other explosives, 11 hand grenades, two sleeves of disposed rocket launcher, 73 drones, and one loaded rocket propelled grenade from the arrested terrorists or radicals, he said.

On action against gangsters, Gill said the Anti-Gangster Task Force has busted 249 gangster modules after arresting 800 gangsters and neutralising six and recovered 839 weapons, 171 vehicles from them.  

#Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

3
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

4
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

5
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

6
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

7
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

8
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

9
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

10
Himachal

IOC-truck union standoff sparks LPG crisis in Kangra

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, calls 300,000 reservists; conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, calls 300,000 reservists; conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

Netanyahu says response will ‘change the Middle East’ | Hezb...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

Canada PMO said Trudeau underscored the importance of respec...


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

AAP to contest polls with full strength in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; candidates to be announced soon: Kejriwal

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated