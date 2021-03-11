Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

Pakistan national Sadiq Khan could not ask for more, for he will be visiting his ancestral village Phulewal in Bathinda district for the first time since the Partition. Septuagenarian Sadiq, accompanied by his brother Sikka Khan, crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah joint check post on Tuesday evening.

Sadiq Khan and brother Sikka Khan at the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost. Tribune photo

“Sikka stayed with me at my home at Bogran village in Faisalabad for a couple of months. I am excited to visit my ancestral village in Bathinda, about which I have only vague memories. I have brought clothes, toys and other items for my family,” Sadiq says.

The two brothers got separated during the Partition. Sadiq and his father moved to Pakistan in 1947, while his mother and brother stayed back at Phulewal village.

“I was just 10 in 1947. After that, we lost contact with India. After 74-long years, I could relocate my family. I am thankful to India and Pakistan governments for granting us visas without any hassle,” says Sadiq.

It was Pakistan-based web blogger Nasir Dhillon who came in contact with Sadiq and posted his story on YouTube in 2019 to trace his family roots in India. Sadiq narrated how he missed his family and specially mentioned his brother Sikka.

Luckily, medical practitioner Jagsir Singh of Phulewal village saw the video on YouTube and contacted Nasir.

The two brothers met after decades at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in January for a few hours. After some time, Sikka was granted a three-month visa to visit Pakistan to stay with his brother Sadiq.

