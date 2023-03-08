PAU develops 2 new potato varieties

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

In a first, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed two new varieties of potato.

Disclosing this today, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said, “For the first time, the PAU has developed potato varieties, namely Punjab Potato 101 and Punjab Potato 102.”

He said the wheat and rice varieties — PBW 826 wheat and PR 126 rice — developed by the PAU, had already carved a niche in the market. He advised the farmers to enhance the area under the varieties as these were developed keeping in mind the changing climatic conditions for better yield and profitability in the agrarian state.

He said more than 300 agro-processing units had been set up in Punjab with the technical support of the PAU so far.

Stressing the need for saving water resources, he highlighted the issues of crop residue management and judicious use of water as the priority areas in research.

Addressing the farmers, he sought their support in saving the state from becoming a desert. He exhorted them to use short-duration varieties, bio-fertilisers and work on diversification of farm incomes.

