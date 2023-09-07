Peddler held with 15kg heroin, 4 others booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

Busting a cross-border smuggling racket, the police have arrested a drug peddler and confiscated 15 kg of heroin from his possession. He was identified as Harpreet Singh of New Ranjitpura locality in Chheharta area here. He originally hails from Chola Sahib in Tarn Taran.

Following his preliminary interrogation, the police have booked four persons, including notorious drug smuggler Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt of Jandiala Guru. Others named are Gagandeep Singh alias Guggu alias Haddi, Rahul Singh, all residents of Jandiala Guru, and Gagandeep Singh of Khadoor Sahib.

Harpreet was arrested following a tip-off provided by a village defence committee (VDC) constituted by the Punjab Police in border villages in order to nail drug smugglers.

DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav said that he was coming from Batala side in a car when the police got specific input about his movement. He was intercepted at a checkpoint near Lehraka village near Talwandi Ghuman. During search, the police found 15kg heroin in the car.

The police have registered a case under Sections 21-C, 25/61/85 of the NDPS Act against him.

SSP of Amritsar rural police Satinder Singh said the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan through the Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur area.