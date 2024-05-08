People brave heatwave in Abohar as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reaches 3 hours late

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 7

Hundreds of people who were asked to reach Wahabwala for CM Bhagwant Mann’s first election rally in Wahabwala village at 10 am today were seen craving for water. Mann arrived about 3.5 hours late from his scheduled time. People continued to suffer due to the extreme heat and even did not get drinking water in the pandal. People said that they were not allowed to carry water bottles with them citing security concerns. Even the media persons had a futile wait for water. Many people who arrived at 10 am, after a tiring wait, started leaving even before his arrival. Due to which many chairs remained vacant in the pandal.

Police took some farmers in preventive custody who had come to meet the CM. The farmers were demanding a meeting with the CM regarding their demands which they said were related to Abohar sub-division because the area has lagged behind a lot in terms of farming. The demands included canal water, compensation for the damaged crop of Narma and others.

CM Bhagwant Mann claimed that the people in the state are not allowing the BJP party leaders to enter the villages, whereas due to the people-friendly policies of the AAP party, AAP leaders were getting a lot of love from the people. Yesterday, hundreds of people were present in Jhunir in Mansa till around 8 pm to listen to him.

He said that his aim is to provide the best possible amenities to the common people right at their homes. The CM added that he has not come into politics to earn money but was here to serve the people and his aim was to end the corruption prevalent in the politics of Punjab. “When dirt accumulates in the gutter, one has to get into to clean it. Similarly, I have got into it to clean the dirt accumulated in politics,” he said.

Targeting the opposition parties, Mann said that their leaders are irritated as to why the son of an ordinary family had become CM of Punjab whereas they were dreaming of making their children sit on this chair. AAP candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar was present on the dais.

