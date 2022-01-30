Photos of only Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh in government offices if AAP comes to power in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

'There will be no photograph of any politician in these offices'

PTI

Amritsar, January 30

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday if his party comes to power in Punjab after the February 20 Assembly polls, photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put up in all government offices in the state.

He further said there will be no photograph of any politician in these offices.

The Delhi chief minister hit out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia for indulging in a verbal spat and ignoring the issues plaguing people in the Amritsar East Assembly segment, calling them “political elephants”.

He alleged that Sidhu is not fighting against corruption rather his fight is only for becoming the next chief minister of the state.

Talking to reporters here, Kejriwal said he had announced a few days ago that in every Delhi government office, there will be photographs of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

“Today, we announce that after the formation of the (AAP) government in Punjab, there will be no photo of the chief minister or any other political leader in any government office.”

“Photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh will be put up in all government offices, so that by looking at these photos, we and the next generation can draw inspiration from them,” he said.

Recounting the struggles of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, Kejriwal said both wanted good education and health for everyone and that the country should progress after independence.

Replying to a question on Amritsar East MLA Sidhu and Majithia, who has been pitted against the cricketer-turned-politician from the seat, he said the public issues of the Assembly segment are getting buried because of their verbal spat.

“Both them are abusing each other and the public issues are getting buried because of it. Nobody is talking about the public issues. Both of them are kind of very big political elephants under whose feet the public gets crushed,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said.

He said the voters of Amritsar East have nothing to do with the verbal duel between Sidhu and Majithia, they are concerned about basic issues concerning electricity, drinking water, roads, and schools.

Kejriwal alleged that Sidhu does not answer phone calls nor does he meet people personally.

He also alleged that the Congress leader has done nothing for his constituency.

On the other hand, Majithia is contesting the polls from Amritsar East only to defeat Sidhu, Kejriwal claimed.

“What do people have to do with all this?” he asked.

Kejriwal said AAP candidate from Amritsar East Jeevanjot Kaur is carrying out door-to-door campaigning and she will always be available to listen to people’s problems.

The voters of Amritsar East should ensure that Kaur wins the electoral contest, defeating Sidhu and Majithia, he added.

Replying to a question, Kejriwal said when he describes his party colleague Bhagwant Mann as “kattar imaandar” (fiercely honest), his political rivals feel that they are “kattar bhrashtachari” (corrupt) and it makes the difference very clear.

Targeting the AAP’s political rivals, he said they only think about “looting” people, whereas Mann thinks about Punjab.

Mann is the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

To another question on ordering a probe into alleged “loot” of money, Kejriwal said an account of every single penny will be taken. “Whatever money has been looted will be taken back,” he added.

Mann wondered how the state had accrued a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore when no new schools, hospitals or roads were built in the last several years.

He also took a dig at Sidhu, saying the cricketer-turned-politician was a part of the government for over 14 years and he still talks about politics of change.

Mann said when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Punjab a few days ago, Sidhu had said in his presence that he wanted power in order to take decisions and did not want to be a “darshani ghoda” (showpiece).

Kejriwal said Sidhu’s fight is not against corruption or for reforming Punjab, but it is for becoming the next chief minister of the state.

To another question, the AAP supremo alleged that raids were conducted at his premises by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax department at the behest of the Centre.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

#Punjabpolls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

9
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

10
Nation

Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

OPEN HOUSE: What measures should Admn, police take to curb crimes involving auto drivers?

OPEN HOUSE: What measures should Admn, police take to curb crimes involving auto drivers?

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi