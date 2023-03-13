PM Modi's security breach: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann yet to okay action against cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Even as action against senior police officers is imminent for the breach of security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab in January 2022, a final approval is awaited from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. A probe panel, formed by the Supreme Court, has reportedly indicted eight police officers and one civil services officer.

Highly placed sources in the government have told The Tribune that Mann has made some observations on the report recommending action against the indicted officers, submitted to him by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

Disciplinary action has been recommended against the police officers indicted in the probe report submitted by the panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra. A civil services officer, named in the report, could be let off with a warning. Two police officers indicted in the probe report, who have since retired, are also likely to face disciplinary action.

Based on the CM’s observations, the Chief Secretary is again looking into the report on the findings of the probe panel and his recommendations on action to be taken against the indicted officers. The report was sent to the Punjab Government in September last year. Those indicted include a former DGP, two ADGPs, two IGs, one DIG and two SSPs. A former Chief Secretary is also indicted by the probe panel.

Talking to The Tribune, Chief Secretary Janjua confirmed that the Centre had sought an action taken report from the state government. “Appropriate action will be taken against those indicted by the SC-appointed probe panel,” he said. It is learnt that the Chief Secretary is likely to submit his recommendations to the CM again during this week.

The Centre has asked for the action taken report from the Chief Secretary on the findings of the Supreme Court-appointed inquiry committee. On January 5, 2022, the PM’s convoy was stopped for half an hour on a flyover when he was travelling from the Bathinda airport to Ferozepur as a group of protesters had blocked the road.

Janjua to submit recommendations

Ex-DGP among 8 cops indicted