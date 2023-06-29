Police file challan against Amritpal Singh's aides in Ajnala clash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

The Amritsar police have filed a challan against over 20 supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh in connection with Ajnala incident in a court today.

On February 23, Amritpal and hundreds of his followers had barged into the Ajnala police station seeking release of his supporter, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, who was arrested for illegally detaining and thrashing of a Sikh youth.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh said the police had filed challan against all those who were arrested by the police on charges of attempt to murder and criminal trespass. Six cops, including SP Jugraj Singh, were injured in the violent clash. Amritpal had carried out a procession from Jallupur Khera village in Baba Bakala sub-division to the Ajnala police station by using “Saroop” as a shield.

Amritpal was yet to be arrested in this case as he was lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam after being booked under the NSA. The police said a supplementary challan would be filed once he was arrested.