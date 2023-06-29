Police file challan against Amritpal Singh's aides in Ajnala clash

Amritsar, June 28
The Amritsar police have filed a challan against over 20 supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh in connection with Ajnala incident in a court today.
On February 23, Amritpal and hundreds of his followers had barged into the Ajnala police station seeking release of his supporter, Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, who was arrested for illegally detaining and thrashing of a Sikh youth.
Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh said the police had filed challan against all those who were arrested by the police on charges of attempt to murder and criminal trespass. Six cops, including SP Jugraj Singh, were injured in the violent clash. Amritpal had carried out a procession from Jallupur Khera village in Baba Bakala sub-division to the Ajnala police station by using “Saroop” as a shield.
Amritpal was yet to be arrested in this case as he was lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam after being booked under the NSA. The police said a supplementary challan would be filed once he was arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28