Poor being duped on pretext of jobs, says Punjab & Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 28

Taking note of the duping of indigent in a large number of cases on the pretext of getting them jobs, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the petitioner-accused did not deserve the concession of anticipatory bail in such a matter. The assertion came as Justice Vikas Bahl dismissed with Rs 50,000 the second anticipatory bail plea filed by an accused, who allegedly promised a job to the complainant’s son in the Punjab Mandi Board Department.

“This court has also noticed that in a large number of cases, poor persons are being duped on the pretext of false promises being made to them regarding their appointment in various institutes. The present case is one of the said cases. Thus, even on merits, the petitioner has no case,” Justice Bahl asserted. The matter was brought to the HC’s notice after the accused filed the second petition for anticipatory bail in an FIR registered for cheating on August 26, 2021, at Dinanagar police station. Justice Bahl asserted the second anticipatory bail application was not maintainable and deserved to be dismissed on the ground alone. Considering the case on its merits, Justice Bahl added the FIR’s perusal showed allegations by the complainant that the present petitioner had committed fraud with her and her family by promising a job for her son in the Mandi Board Department.

She alleged the petitioner allegedly claimed he had good connections in Punjab Mandi Board. As such, he would get her son appointed. He had demanded Rs 2, 80,000. The complainant alleged neither the money was returned nor a job was arranged. Her husband moved an application before the SSP concerned. But the petitioner entered into a compromise with her husband in the presence of the police officials and agreed to return Rs 2, 60,000. It was further alleged that only Rs 50, 000 was returned. When they tried to contact the petitioner after the death of the complainant’s husband, it was learnt that he was in custody and would return the money after being released from the jail.

“Keeping in view the facts, this court is of the view that the present petition is not maintainable and thus, the same is dismissed with costs of Rs 50, 000. The petitioner is directed to deposit costs within a period with the DLSA,” Justice Bahl said.

Rejects anticipatory bail

