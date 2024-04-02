Preneet Kaur steps up campaign in Patiala

Patiala, April 1
Stepping up preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, Patiala BJP’s candidate and Lok Sabha member Preneet Kaur on Monday claimed that they have inducted more than 500 people from different areas across the district in the party.
She said, “This immense love of the people is not only a proof of the work done by Captain Amarinder Singh and our family for Patiala over the years, but also of the enthusiasm that the people have to further strengthen Narendra Modi’s leadership.” Balwinder Singh, sarpanch of Kheri Berna village, said he has submitted the file and urged Preneet Kaur for a permanent solution to the Ghaggar issue to the Central Government.
People from the Rauni, Indrapura, Kheri Manian, Gazipur, Mavi Sappan, Dadhera, Drauli, Dullar, Lachhru, Sassan Gujran and other villages of Samana, Rajpura and Derabassi came and joined the party.
