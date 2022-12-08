High Court confirms bail to Punjab ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Gurmeet Singh Hayer, Harbhajan Singh

Chandigarh, December 7
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today confirmed interim anticipatory bail granted to ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Gurmeet Singh Hayer and Harbhajan Singh in a case registered under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.
The direction by Justice Raj Mohan Singh came on their petition against the state of Punjab and other respondents filed through senior advocate Sumeet Goel with Samir Rathaur and Shivam Kaushik. The three were seeking anticipatory bail in the case registered on August 20, 2020, under Sections 188, 269, 341, 342, 270 and 283 of the IPC, the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the National Highways Act at Tarn Taran Sadar police station.
Directions were also sought for quashing of order dated August 26, 2022, passed by Tarn Taran Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, whereby bail granted to the petitioners was cancelled and non-bailable warrants issued. The Bench was told that a Cabinet meeting was scheduled to take place on August 26, 2022. As such, the petitioners were unable to appear before the trial magistrate, who cancelled the bail.
Taking up the matter on September 22, the HC had directed the petitioners to appear before the trial court within a week. “On doing so, they shall be granted interim bail to the satisfaction of the trial court,” the Bench had added.
