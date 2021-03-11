Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 11 judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Central government on Sunday notified the appointment of 11 advocates as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The advocates appointed as Additional Judges are Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda, and Alok Jain.

The latest appointments will take the actual strength of the High Court to 57 judges against a sanctioned strength of 85.

They have been appointed for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices, an official notification read.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had recommended the names of these 11 advocates for elevation as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in its meeting held on July 25, 2022.