Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to Sukhpal Khaira in laundering case

Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted bail to Congress candidate from Bholath segment Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on November 11 last year.

In his 25-page order, Justice Sureshwar Thakur asserted it could not, prima facie, be concluded at the current stage that the bail applicant-petitioner had, committed an offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Justice Thakur added no evidence had been adduced at the present stage by the prosecution that there was likelihood of Khaira fleeing from justice and tampering with the prosecution evidence, in the event of him being granted bail.

“This court deems it fit to accord the indulgence of bail to the bail applicant-petitioner…. Accordingly, the petition is allowed. However, the granting of bail to the bail applicant-petitioner, is subject to condition,” Justice Thakur asserted. The two-time MLA was directed to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 5 lakh, with one or two “solvent local sureties in the like amount”. He was further directed to be released on furnishing cash bail of Rs 5 lakhs till he complied with the process of furnishing sureties.

He was also asked to submit his residential address, along with proof of his staying there, and surrender his passport. Khaira has all along maintained that the proceedings were a part of a “political vendetta” and the ED’s action was a case of “witch-hunt” as he was vocal against the now-repealed farm laws. — TNS

ED court allows him to file nomination

Mohali: A special Enforcement Directorate court today allowed jailed Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira to file his nomination papers on January 31. The ED court issued directions to Patiala Central Jail authorities to produce Khaira before the Returning Officer on January 31 and in case they are are unable, then must produce him on February 1.

